FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen police say with the help of the FBI, investigators were able to locate the body of Simon Deng.

Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.

According to a release from the Aberdeen Police Department, investigators received additional information Thursday evening that advanced the missing person case. Multiple local law enforcement agencies worked with the FBI and located Simon Deng’s body in rural northeast South Dakota. Authorities plan to conduct an autopsy and have classified this case as a homicide.

Aberdeen police say the three people charged in connection to this case will likely have their charges modified based on recommendations from the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office. At this time, Three Legs is in the Brown County Jail with charges of Aiding and Abetting Aggravated Kidnapping. Joshua Ortley has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault and is currently at the Minnehaha County Jail. Cecilia Walking Bull has been charged with Accessory After-the-Fact to Aggravated Kidnapping and is at the Brown County Jail.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.(Aberdeen Police Department)

