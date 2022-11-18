Jackrabbit volleyball sweeps North Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State volleyball squad grabbed a three-set victory over North Dakota in Frost Arena on Thursday during their penultimate home match of the season.

SDSU is now on a six-match win streak while also notching four straight sweeps.

The Jackrabbits (16-13, 10-7 Summit) hit .444 on attacks with 51 tallied kills while the Fighting Hawks (12-16, 9-8 Summit) hit .092 for 26 kills. SDSU also recorded 45 digs and 10 blocks.

Masa Scheierman led the way with a career-high 16 kills on a scorching .517 clip. Crystal Burk made headlines with 11 kills on the night, which officially earned her the title of SDSU’s season-single kills leader.

Sydney Andrews and Elyse Winter each smacked down seven kills while Raegen Reilly gave out 36 assists. Jadyn Makovicka led with 12 digs and Faith Saewert recorded two aces.

North Dakota was led by Katy Riviere’s seven kills and Izzy McCormick’s 12 digs.

Action kicked off in the first set in a tight battle, but attacks from Burk and Scheierman soon built up to a 15-9 lead for the Jacks at the midway point. Despite a four point rally from North Dakota, SDSU was able to continue to build off of the lead until taking the set 25-17.

The second set started off hot for the Jacks, as back-to-back kills from Winter set the score at 10-3. Hot swinging paired with a few blocks eventually helped seal a second set win with a score of 25-12.

Domination continued into the third set as SDSU burst out to a 7-1 lead, which quickly turned into a 17-6 advantage off of a kill from Ella Thompson. Despite best effort from the Fighting Hawks to close the gap, the Jacks came away in the third 25-15 for the sweep.

NOTES

SDSU’s six consecutive wins is its longest win streak of the season

SDSU is four serving aces shy of the single-season record

Crystal Burk is now SDSU’s single-season kills leader with 505 kills

Masa Scheierman set a new career-high in kills with 16

UP NEXT

SDSU will face North Dakota State on Saturday at Frost Arena for Senior Day. The match is set to start at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.