Noem accepting applications for spring interns

South Dakota Capitol building
South Dakota Capitol building(KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem is now accepting applications for the Governor’s Office spring 2023 internship program.

According to Noem’s press release, the student interns will work with staff on various projects depending on interests and strengths. Additional duties may include aiding the governor’s general counsel, constituent services, and communications team; conducting policy research; preparing policy briefings; and staffing events. Internships provide students with first-hand knowledge of the state government and the functions of a governor’s office.

College students who would like to be considered for an internship should submit a resume, cover letter, and letter of recommendation to morgan.wiegel@state.sd.us. Applications should be submitted by Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022.

