Public input open house discussing 85th St. and I-29 interchange

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 29 divides Sioux Falls and Tea along 85th street, but a new interchange may soon connect the two cities, providing an impact on both residents and businesses in the area.

Shannon Ausen, an engineering program manager for Sioux Falls, has kept a close eye on this project.

“It has been in the city of Sioux Falls’ metropolitan planning organization long-range transportation plan for probably 20 to 25 years,” Ausen said.

The project overall has been well received, but there may be some that stand against the plan at a public input meeting Thursday night.

“As the city grows we encompass areas that maybe weren’t thinking they’re going to be urban so there’s a couple of rural residential areas down there where they may not be too happy about it,” Ausen said.

For some businesses in the area, such as Orange Theory Fitness, the hope is this will increase accessibility to their store.

“I think it would be a good thing for Orange Theory, it would benefit us by having more traffic driving through here. I guess there’s some traffic that gets built up there at Louise ave, and it’ll be like a release valve for that,” Danielle Clarkson said.

The owner of Urban Chislic echoed that sentiment saying quote

“During our buildout, the city decided to widen Minnesota ave. South of 85th which meant any traffic coming from Harrisburg had to reroute to get to us. Then covid happened. Needless to say, the interstate will impact our business. It couldn’t be built fast enough.”

Hong Phrommang, Urban Chislic Owner

“There is still a lot that needs to be done before the interchange will be in use,” Ausen said.

