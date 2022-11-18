KBHB: Rapid City officer fatally shoots man holding knife

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KBHB, a Rapid City man was fatally shot by a police officer at a Philadelphia Street apartment building Friday morning.

According to Chief of Police Don Hedrick, police received a report at approximately 5:30 a.m. that a man was running through the hallways of the River Ridge Apartments. The officer who responded to the call had just opened the door to the apartment building when he was confronted by a man sprinting at him with a “very larger butcher knife.”

“Within seconds, the man was very close proximity to the officer, to the point where the officer wasn’t sure if he had been stabbed or not,” said Chief Hedrick. “The officer defended himself and drew his department firearm, and fired at the suspect.”

Hedrick says the officer was not injured and immediately administered life-saving measures to the suspect.

Witnesses reported that earlier, the man had stabbed himself with the knife.

KOTA interviewed a resident from the apartment building, Ed Newbauer, who believes the suspect had been dealing with a mental illness, “Usually these things kind of pan out they, you know, everything’s fine later, you know, he’s just blowing off steam, but it looked like it took a turn for the worse.”

“Every indication that we have at this moment is that the man was trying to hurt or kill the responding police officer. I’m very thankful the responding officer was not hurt in this incident, very thankful for that,” said Hedrick.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has now taken over the case. The DCI usually releases a report within 30 days of the shooting.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.