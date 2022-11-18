Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack

By Beth Warden
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When Brosia Bowl opened in the Jones 421 building on Phillips avenue, they had a loyal group of customers from the food truck that launched their business.

“So we are 100% plant-based. We sell grain bowls, salads, and wraps,” said Green.

Early this month, owner Darcy Green started hearing something concerning from customers about large debit charges under the name Brosia Bowl.

Green contacted her bank. The extra charges were not coming from her bank but from someone posing as the company. Green discovered where the fraudulent charges were coming from.

“Our merchant supplier, Clover, in the summer was hacked,” said Green.

She also had to defend a $20,000 attempted fraudulent charge to her business account. Her heart goes out to her customers, who have been understanding.

“Scary, you know you look at your checking account, and there’s $2,500 missing. Everybody’s been so cool. You know, some of them even laughed,” said Green.

The Better Business Bureau VP of the Kansas region Denise Groene says there is one thing you can do to protect your purchase when using a card.

“Credit cards have more consumer protection than using alternative modes of payment, even using a debit card,” said Groene.

And while in-person debit and credit charges are concerning, online fraud is also a concern, according to Groene.

“The Better Business Bureau released an in-depth study on online shopping. And what we find is that these scammers try to lure consumers in by fake ads on social media as well as fake websites,” said Groene.

The BBB’s Scam Tracker reveals online retail fraud losses are approaching $380 million in 2022. It’s a reminder to take measures to protect yourself.

“I just tell people, you know, just be diligent, check your accounts, and if it happens, you just cancel the card, which is a real headache, but it’s what we have to do,” said Green.

