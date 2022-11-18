Spell of cold weather almost coming to an end

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- It’s been feeling more like the middle of winter the past several days with temperatures running 15-30 degrees below average, but the stretch of cold weather will be coming to an end as warmer weather returns by the second half of the weekend.

Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with a few flurries and light snow showers for the eastern half of the area. Winds remain breezy out of the west and northwest at 10-25 mph. Lows fall back into the teens with wind chill values as low as -15.

The chance for flurries and light snow showers will linger through the morning Saturday but skies will gradually clear Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest throughout the day Saturday but will decrease to 5-10 mph and shift towards the west and south Saturday night as higher pressure slides southeast and a warm front moves through. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with lows in the single digits and teens.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend as we’ll have a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with a south to west wind staying mostly light but the biggest change will be the temperatures as highs will surge into the 30s with locations in central and southern South Dakota reaching the 40s!

The weather pattern through Tuesday will be quiet but we are watching the potential for some light rain, light snow and wintry mix showers Wednesday into Thanksgiving day. As of now, it doesn’t appear to cause many travel issues but this is something that we’ll be monitoring over the next several days. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, which is where we are supposed to be for late November.

