Stampede stomped by Fargo

Sioux Falls drops 7-2 decision
Herd lose 7-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Dakota News Now) - In a game played for charity at Moorhead High School the Fargo Force showed the Sioux Falls Stampede little of that on Thursday night.

Fargo scored three goals in the game’s first 11 minutes and never looked back, drilling the Stampede 7-2 in USHL action.

Sioux Falls lone goals came from Maddox Fleming (5) and Samuel Harris (10). Though he gave up seven goals, Jackson Irving made 46 saves as the Force fired off 53 shots on the Sioux Falls defense. The Herd fall to 5-9-1 on the year and visit Omaha Saturday.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

