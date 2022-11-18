State Volleyball Tournament Begins At Premier Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDHSAA South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began on Friday with 12 matches spread across three courts at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now Sports has you covered with highlights from every match! Click on the video viewer for highlights from (in this order):

AA

-Washington sweeps RC Stevens 3-0

-Jefferson tops Pierre 3-1

-O’Gorman sweeps Huron 3-0

-Harrisburg rallies past Lincoln 3-1

A

-Elk Point-Jefferson upsets top seed Wagner 3-1

-Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley 3-0

-Miller outlasts Platte-Geddes 3-2

-Elkton-Lake Benton sweeps Belle Fourche 3-0

B

-Top seed Warner takes out Freeman 3-1

-Wolsey-Wessington wins a thriller over Northwestern 3-2

-Burke also goes the distance to defeat Castlewood 3-2

-Chester clips Colman-Egan 3-1

