Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State Volleyball Tournament Begins At Premier Center

Highlights from all 12 quarterfinal matches spread across three classes
Highlights from all 12 quarterfinal matches spread across three classes
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDHSAA South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament began on Friday with 12 matches spread across three courts at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Dakota News Now Sports has you covered with highlights from every match! Click on the video viewer for highlights from (in this order):

AA

-Washington sweeps RC Stevens 3-0

-Jefferson tops Pierre 3-1

-O’Gorman sweeps Huron 3-0

-Harrisburg rallies past Lincoln 3-1

A

-Elk Point-Jefferson upsets top seed Wagner 3-1

-Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Dakota Valley 3-0

-Miller outlasts Platte-Geddes 3-2

-Elkton-Lake Benton sweeps Belle Fourche 3-0

B

-Top seed Warner takes out Freeman 3-1

-Wolsey-Wessington wins a thriller over Northwestern 3-2

-Burke also goes the distance to defeat Castlewood 3-2

-Chester clips Colman-Egan 3-1

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
File - Police lights
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings
Bianca Palomera, a 19-year-old assistant manager at a fast food restaurant, was punched after...
Woman loses eye defending special needs teen from bullying
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now
BREAKING: Large police presence reported at 14th & Summit
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police take one person into custody after standoff

Latest News

Zach Lutmer takes off on the run for a 66-yard touchdown in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's...
Business as usual the aim for Central Lyon entering state title game
Sweeps UND
Jackrabbit volleyball sweeps North Dakota
Summit League Athletics
USD volleyball stunned again by NDSU
Prior to game at Mississippi State
Coyote men fall hard at Mississippi State