Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a flight landed at JFK.(JT GENTER via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities arrested an airline passenger who allegedly charged the cockpit door after a flight.

The LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw, Poland landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport Friday evening.

Witnesses reported a passenger near the back of the cabin started yelling and charging toward the front shortly after landing.

The flight crew stopped him from entering the cockpit, but then the passenger reportedly tried to head for the exit door.

Witnesses said at least one passenger helped restrain the man until the plane reached the gate.

Port Authority police then boarded the aircraft and arrested him.

Officials said a flight attendant was struck in the head during the incident.

It’s unclear what charges if any, the man may face.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
Brosia bowl Sioux Falls uses the Clover point of sale system, which was hacked last summer
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
File- Nurse
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco

Latest News

Saturday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cold and blustery day ahead
The Amber Alert for 14-year-old Gracelyn Pratt has been canceled.
Missing Wyoming girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
University of Washington football assistant coach
Kalen DeBoer Late Feature
Gets near fall points during win over Augustana
SDSU wrestlers rip Augustana in season opener