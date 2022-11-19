Catching up with Milbank native & USF alum Kalen DeBoer at Washington

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the FBS worked his way up from humble beginnings in Milbank.

After a stellar high school and college playing career at the University of Sioux Falls, Kalen DeBoer went 67-3 in five years with his alma mater, leading the Cougars to three NAIA National Championships. After a steady rise through the FCS and FBS assistant coaching ranks, and a two year tenure as head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer landed a coveted job in a “Power Five” league with the Pac 12′s Washington Huskies. In his first year he’s quickly rebuilt the program, taking an 8-2 record into tomorrow’s game with Colorado and setting himself up as a Coach of the Year candidate.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Seattle this weekend to catch up with Kalen and company! In the video viewer above you can see his live interview during our 5 PM Dakota News Now broadcast!

In the video viewers below we hear more from DeBoer as well as USF alum/former assistant Chuck Morrell (who also coached at the University of South Dakota and is DeBoer’s co-defensive coordinator at Washington) as well as former South Dakota State & Sioux Falls assistant Ryan Grubb (DeBoer’s offensive coordinator at Washington).

Catching up with Milbank native and other members of his staff

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.