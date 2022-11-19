FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more cold and blustery day ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The stretch of cold weather will be coming to an end as warmer weather returns for the second half of the weekend.

After a few flurries and light snow showers this morning, skies will slowly but gradually clear into the afternoon. Winds remain breezy out of the northwest at 10-25 mph but will start to slowly decrease late in the afternoon. Highs remain steady in the teens and 20s with wind chill values between 0 and 15.

We’ll have a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky tonight with a southerly to westerly wind at 5-10 mph. Lows drop back into the single digits and teens, but temperatures will likely remain steady or slowly climb overnight.

Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with a clear to partly cloudy sky with a south to west wind staying mostly light but the biggest change will be the temperatures as highs will surge into the 30s and 40s!

The weather pattern through Tuesday will be quiet and seasonable with scattered clouds and highs in the 30s and 40s.

We are still watching the potential for some light rain, light snow and wintry mix showers Wednesday afternoon into Thanksgiving day. As of now, it doesn’t look to cause any significant travel issues but this is something that we’ll monitor over the next several days. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, which is where we are supposed to be for late November.

