LION KINGS! Central Lyon gets defensive against Williamsburg to win 2A State Championship

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - In winning their first 12 games of the season Central Lyon/George-Little Rock seldom had a challenge thanks to an offense that scored 37 points or more in every game.

The defense would need to carry the mail to win lucky number 13 and a state title.

It did for the Lions who claimed their fourth state championship in program history, and first since 2006, with a 10-6 victory over Williamsburg in the Iowa 2A State Championship game on Friday morning in the UNI Dome.

Scoring was at a premium all game with a Matthew Dieren 22-yard field goal at the end of the first half the difference in a 3-0 Central Lyon advantage at intermission. Late in the third quarter the Lions finally found the endzone when Zach Lutmer hit Reece Vander Zee for a 30-yard touchdown that gave Central Lyon a 10-0 lead after three.

Williamsburg broke up the shutout with 1:42 to play on Carson Huedepohl’s 34-yard scoring strike to Rayce Heitman.

The Lion defense never let Williamsburg pull off any “Stanford band”-type miracle, holding them to just 136 total yards of the game, 31 of which was rushing.

Playing in his final prep game before heading off to play at the University of Iowa, quarterback Zach Lutmer ran 29 times for 140 yards and went 7-13 passing for 85 yards, an interception and a touchdown.

The Lions finished the season a perfect 13-0.

