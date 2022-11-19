Purple looks good on USF alum Kalen DeBoer again at Washington

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - Milbank native Kalen DeBoer always looked good in purple whether he was playing or coaching at the University of Sioux Falls.

And he’s once again styling that look in the pacific northwest at the University of Washington.

After winning several NAIA National Championships, DeBoer made a steady climb through the coaching ranks, landing a job in a “Power Five” conference at Pac 12 Washington. It is the kind of job that so rarely comes to coaches like him who have had to work their way up.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Seattle for the Huskies game with Colorado and will have more with Kalen throughout the week!

