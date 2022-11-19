Ransom Church holds 14th annual Turkey Giveaway

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Every year the Ransom Church in Sioux Falls partners with other organizations in the city to give turkeys out to members in the community.

This is the 14th year since the church started this effort to help people celebrate Thanksgiving.

Angel Metzger, with Ransom Church says this year however, the need has been greater than in any previous year.

“We definitely saw a rise in how many people needed a turkey and asked for a turkey this year over the past years, and even our costs doubled from the last four years,” said Angel Metzger, Ransom Church compassion director.

This in part due to inflationary costs.

“From the top down, we’re all feeling it, those gas prices, the grocery prices, and you have choices to make right, so if you’re deciding if you can provide meals for your family for a week or you can make this one meal for Thanksgiving. You’re going to choose the whole week,” said Metzger.

Along with the increase in demand, the need for volunteers also went up

“This year we have three hundred and ninety-five volunteers passing out four hundred turkeys just to addresses. We also have six teas serving nonprofits so four hundred turkeys are going to nonprofits around town and then we have three hundred people that are picking up that missed the deadline for us to get their addresses,” said Metzger.

At the end of the day, she says it’s more than just a turkey.

“The power of that turkey is strong, and so to come together as a community and get to do that together all today is just really fun and full of joy,” said Metzger.

Angel wants to thank everyone that volunteers and participated in the Turkey Giveaway this year and wants to encourage others to volunteer next year.

