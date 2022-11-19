SDSU wrestlers take down Augustana in season opener

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded pins in each of the first two matches, setting the tone for the Jackrabbits’ 40-4 victory over Augustana in the wrestling dual opener for both squads Friday night at Frost Arena.

Tanner Jordan trailed in his 125-pound match against Jaxson Rohman, 4-2, after one period, but Jordan got on track in the second period by recording a takedown off a neutral start and putting Rohman’s shoulders to the mat with eight seconds remaining in the stanza.

Freshman Caleb Thoennes, who was making his collegiate debut in Friday’s match, followed with a second period of his own against Christian Olsen for a quick 12-0 SDSU lead.

Four other Jackrabbits added bonus-point victories. Clay Carlson, ranked fifth at 141 pounds, scored a 15-0 technical fall against Kade Sammons, while 12th-ranked Cade DeVos (174 pounds) and Nick Casperson (197 pounds) each won by major decision. Heavyweight A.J. Nevills, ranked 14th in his weight class, closed the dual with a second-period fall against Edward Hajas for SDSU’s third pin of the night.

Other winners by decision for SDSU were Caleb Gross (149 pounds), Tanner Cook (165) and Roman Rogotzke (184). Rogotzke was awarded a takedown with about a minute to go to break a 1-1 tie for a 3-1 decision over Cade Mueller.

Miles Fitzgerald was the lone winner for Augustana as he scored an 11-2 major decision over Jackrabbit freshman Ryan Dolezal, who joined Thoennes and Rogotzke in wrestling in his first collegiate dual Friday night.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the weekend by hosting the Daktronics Open at Frost Arena on Sunday. Action is set to begin at 9 a.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 40, AUGUSTANA 4 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) def. Jaxson Rohman (AU), by fall 4:52 133: Caleb Thoennes (SDSU) def. Christian Olsen (AU), by fall 3:50 141: #5 Clay Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Kade Sammons (AU), 15-0 [4:30] 149: Caleb Gross (SDSU) dec. Kyle Boeke (AU), 5-2 157: Miles Fitzgerald (AU) major dec. Ryan Dolezal (SDSU), 11-2 165: #23 Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Tyler Wagener (AU), 5-3 174: #12 Cade DeVos (SDSU) major dec. Jacob Tvinnereim (AU), 20-7 184: Roman Rogotzke (SDSU) dec. Cade Mueller (AU), 3-1 197: Nick Casperson (SDSU) major dec. Zach Peterson (AU), 13-0 285: #14 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Edward Hajas (AU), by fall 4:33 Note: Rankings by FloWrestling

NOTES

SDSU leads the all-time series, 46-11, and has won seven duals in a row against Augustana

Carlson recorded the 75th victory of his career (75-31 record)

Attendance was 1,211

