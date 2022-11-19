Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU wrestlers take down Augustana in season opener

Jackrabbits defeat Vikings 40-4
Jacks defeat Vikings 40-4
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State recorded pins in each of the first two matches, setting the tone for the Jackrabbits’ 40-4 victory over Augustana in the wrestling dual opener for both squads Friday night at Frost Arena.

Tanner Jordan trailed in his 125-pound match against Jaxson Rohman, 4-2, after one period, but Jordan got on track in the second period by recording a takedown off a neutral start and putting Rohman’s shoulders to the mat with eight seconds remaining in the stanza.

Freshman Caleb Thoennes, who was making his collegiate debut in Friday’s match, followed with a second period of his own against Christian Olsen for a quick 12-0 SDSU lead.

Four other Jackrabbits added bonus-point victories. Clay Carlson, ranked fifth at 141 pounds, scored a 15-0 technical fall against Kade Sammons, while 12th-ranked Cade DeVos (174 pounds) and Nick Casperson (197 pounds) each won by major decision. Heavyweight A.J. Nevills, ranked 14th in his weight class, closed the dual with a second-period fall against Edward Hajas for SDSU’s third pin of the night.

Other winners by decision for SDSU were Caleb Gross (149 pounds), Tanner Cook (165) and Roman Rogotzke (184). Rogotzke was awarded a takedown with about a minute to go to break a 1-1 tie for a 3-1 decision over Cade Mueller.

Miles Fitzgerald was the lone winner for Augustana as he scored an 11-2 major decision over Jackrabbit freshman Ryan Dolezal, who joined Thoennes and Rogotzke in wrestling in his first collegiate dual Friday night.

UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits close out the weekend by hosting the Daktronics Open at Frost Arena on Sunday. Action is set to begin at 9 a.m.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 40, AUGUSTANA 4 125: Tanner Jordan (SDSU) def. Jaxson Rohman (AU), by fall 4:52 133: Caleb Thoennes (SDSU) def. Christian Olsen (AU), by fall 3:50 141: #5 Clay Carlson (SDSU) tech. fall Kade Sammons (AU), 15-0 [4:30] 149: Caleb Gross (SDSU) dec. Kyle Boeke (AU), 5-2 157: Miles Fitzgerald (AU) major dec. Ryan Dolezal (SDSU), 11-2 165: #23 Tanner Cook (SDSU) dec. Tyler Wagener (AU), 5-3 174: #12 Cade DeVos (SDSU) major dec. Jacob Tvinnereim (AU), 20-7 184: Roman Rogotzke (SDSU) dec. Cade Mueller (AU), 3-1 197: Nick Casperson (SDSU) major dec. Zach Peterson (AU), 13-0 285: #14 A.J. Nevills (SDSU) def. Edward Hajas (AU), by fall 4:33 Note: Rankings by FloWrestling

NOTES

  • SDSU leads the all-time series, 46-11, and has won seven duals in a row against Augustana
  • Carlson recorded the 75th victory of his career (75-31 record)
  • Attendance was 1,211

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
Police Lights
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now
File - Police lights
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

Latest News

University of Washington head football coach
Purple looks good on USF alum Kalen DeBoer again at Washington
During championships at Premier Center
Two defending champions return to title match while another dethroned at State Volleyball Semifinals
First championship since 2006
LION KINGS! Central Lyon gets defensive against Williamsburg to win 2A State Championship
During their 1A Championship win over West Sioux
Van Meter dashes West Sioux’s championship dreams again