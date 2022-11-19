Skyforce fall to Windy City in Tyler Hagedorn’s debut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce dropped the first of a three-game homestand on Friday night to the Windy City Bulls 115-93 from the Sanford Pentagon.

DJ Stewart (25 points on 10-18 FGA, season-high nine rebounds) led the Force (2-3) in scoring for the second time in three games. It also marks his third-straight game of 20-plus points.

Making his debut, former South Dakota Coyotes Tyler Hagedorn scored two points in 26 minutes.

Windy City (5-1) shot 54.1 percent from the field in the first half (20-37 FGA) to a 49-42 lead. Ethan Thompson (17 points on 7-11 FGA) led the way with nine points on 4-5 FGA in the first half.

The Bulls would outscore Sioux Falls 66-51 in the second half to earn the victory. Jamaree Bouyea (18 points on 7-14 FGA) had 11 points in the second half to lead the Force in points for the half.

Chicago Bulls assignee Dalen Terry posted 14 points on 5-8 FGA and six assists. Five other Windy City players scored in double figures.

Landon Kirkwood (17 points on 5-11 3PA) secured his second-straight game of five-plus three pointers made.

Both teams meet again for the series finale tomorrow night at 7:00 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon.

