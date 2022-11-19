Two defending champions return to title match while another dethroned at State Volleyball Semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two defending South Dakota State Volleyball Champions will have the opportunity to win another crown tomorrow.

Another was dispatched on Semifinal Friday night at the SDHSAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from all six semifinals matches across three matches in this order:

AA

-Jefferson stuns top seed Washington in five sets

-Harrisburg dethrones two-time defending champion O’Gorman 3-1

A

-Five-time defending champ Sioux Falls Christian cruises in sweep of Elk Point-Jefferson

-Elkton/Lake Benton sweeps away Miler

B

-Defending champion Warner returns to the title match with a sweep of Wolsey-Wessington

-Chester downs Burke 3-1

