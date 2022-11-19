Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Van Meter dashes West Sioux’s championship dreams again

Falcons fall in 1A Championship 35-7
Van Meter beats them for second straight year
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the West Sioux Falcons had to watch the Van Meter Bulldogs celebrate an Iowa 1A State Championship at their expense. as time ticked away.

This time around the result was not in doubt.

One year after defeating the Falcons 17-14, Van Meter repeated as Iowa 1A State Champions with a 35-7 win over West Sioux at the UNI Dome on Friday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Van Meter scored the game’s first 21 points and never really looked back. Quarterback Ben Gilliland went 7-12 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and another score.

West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins went 20-31 for 127 yards but threw four interceptions. Runningback Carter Bultman accounted for the lone score with a two yard pass to Mason Coppock.

Click on the video viewer for highlights.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
Police Lights
Police: Man shot in Sioux Falls parking lot
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now
File - Police lights
Fatal crash reported south of Brookings

Latest News

University of Washington head football coach
Purple looks good on USF alum Kalen DeBoer again at Washington
Gets near fall points during win over Augustana
SDSU wrestlers take down Augustana in season opener
During championships at Premier Center
Two defending champions return to title match while another dethroned at State Volleyball Semifinals
First championship since 2006
LION KINGS! Central Lyon gets defensive against Williamsburg to win 2A State Championship