Van Meter dashes West Sioux’s championship dreams again

CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - For the second straight year the West Sioux Falcons had to watch the Van Meter Bulldogs celebrate an Iowa 1A State Championship at their expense. as time ticked away.

This time around the result was not in doubt.

One year after defeating the Falcons 17-14, Van Meter repeated as Iowa 1A State Champions with a 35-7 win over West Sioux at the UNI Dome on Friday afternoon in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Van Meter scored the game’s first 21 points and never really looked back. Quarterback Ben Gilliland went 7-12 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and another score.

West Sioux’s Dylan Wiggins went 20-31 for 127 yards but threw four interceptions. Runningback Carter Bultman accounted for the lone score with a two yard pass to Mason Coppock.

