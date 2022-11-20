Avera Medical Minute
Author discusses mental health in new book

By Cordell Wright
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author Thomas Fellows’ latest book “Mrs. Dubose’s Last Wish: The Art of Suffering,” was inspired by his own battle with depression and mental health struggles.

100% of the proceeds from this book will be going to the National Alliance on Mental Health in an effort to assist in suicide prevention.

He joined us on Dakota News Now Sunday Morning to explain more about how he hopes this book can help those deal with struggles from mental health issues.

