Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Black Hills State rallies past Augustana

Vikings fall 82-73 in finale of East/West Challenge
Final day of East/West classic
By Zach Borg and Ryan Hilgemann
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana men’s basketball team suffered a late setback in an 82-73 loss to No. 10 Black Hills State Saturday to close out the East/West Challenge.

The Vikings received a career-high 18 points from Akoi Akoi while Jadan Graves and Ryan Miller reached double-figure scoring with 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Augustana held a two-point lead at halftime and pushed that lead to seven points in the opening minutes of the second half. Bennett Otto made a layup to start the Vikings’ scoring, and after Joel Scott went 1-of-2 at the free throw line for BHSU, Ryan Miller sank a jumper in the paint to push a five-point advantage at 36-31.

Akoi ended the quick Vikings’ run with a jumper. The Yellow Jackets (4-0) then embarked on a 7-0 run to knot the game at 38-all and eventually pushed a 51-44 lead with 13:12 remaining in the contest.

The game proved to be a back-and-forth affair as Caden Hinker tied the game at 53 on a jumper in the paint. The contest proved to be a back-and-forth affair as the two squads traded shot-for-shot until a mini 7-0 run pushed the Yellow Jackets’ lead to eight points at 70-62.

Augustana (2-2) was unable to chip that lead back down in the 82-73 setback.

Augustana shot 49.2 percent from the field but made just three 3-point field goals. Black Hills State shot exactly 50 percent from the field and was led by Scott’s 25 points.

The Vikings remain at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday as they open NSIC action. With an alternating schedule within the NSIC back for 2022-23, the men’s game will tip-off against Wayne State at 5:30 p.m. with the women to follow.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
Brosia bowl Sioux Falls uses the Clover point of sale system, which was hacked last summer
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
File- Nurse
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

Latest News

Promised contract extension following 58-14 loss to UNI
Coyotes crushed in finale by UNI, pledge contract extension to Nielson after
Touchdown run in playoffs vs. Dickinson State
Northwestern drops Dickinson State to begin NAIA Playoffs
Mark Ovenden talks with former USF coach Kalen DeBoer live in Seattle
Catching up with Milbank native & USF alum Kalen DeBoer at Washington
University of Washington head football coach
Purple looks good on USF alum Kalen DeBoer again at Washington