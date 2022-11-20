Coyotes crushed in finale by UNI, pledge contract extension to Nielson after

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For better and worse, the finale of an otherwise forgettable South Dakota Coyote football season will be remembered for a while thanks to what happened on the field against Northern Iowa and what happened off it after.

The Coyotes gave up 42 points in the games first 18:05 play and were defeated by the Panthers 58-14 on Saturday afternoon in the Dakota Dome. Shortly after the conclusion of the game USD Athletic Director David Herbster announced that seventh year head coach Bob Nielson would be receiving a contract extension and remain the Coyotes head coach for the “foreseeable future”.

Though Nielson has guided South Dakota to it’s first two posteason appearances in Division One, and their first FCS Playoff win back in 2017, he’s had losing campaigns in the other five seasons, with Saturday’s game putting an end to a 3-8 year that was the worst full season in Nielson’s tenure at South Dakota and his worst as a head coach since going 3-8 at Division Two Minnesota-Duluth in 1999. In seven seasons in Vermillion Nielson is 32-42 overall. His overall head coaching record over 29 seasons stands at 218-122-1.

With just one year remaining on his contract coming into the 2022 season, and USD getting off to a 1-5 start due in part to playing the toughest schedule in the FCS (Kansas State, Montana, North Dakota State & South Dakota State in four of their first six games), there was a question as to whether Nielson would remain with the program after this season, which Herbster addressed after the game.

As for the events on the field, the Coyotes had no answers for prolific UNI quarterback Theo Day. After throwing incomplete passes on his first two attempts, Day would go on to finish 21-30 for 380 yards with five touchdown passes. He also added a rushing score and most of his numbers came in UNI’s 49-point first half.

Aidan Bouman went 20-33 for 132 yards, a touchdown and interception along with a touchdown run of his own. Shomari Lawrence led USD with 95 yards rushing.

Click on the video viewer for today’s game highlights as well as Herbster’s comments about why he’s opting to extend Nielson’s contract.

CORRECTION-During the broadcast it was incorrectly stated that NIelson’s career record at USD is 32-41

