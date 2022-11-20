Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes sweep UND to enter Summit Volleyball Tournament as top seed

Summit League regular season champs head to Omaha next week
USD wins Summit LEague regular season title
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota (27-3, 16-2 Summit) received a match-high 15 kills from junior Elizabeth Juhnke as she became the Summit League’s single-season kills record holder with 634 kills this season. The Coyotes swept North Dakota 3-0 in their last home match of the regular season. Game scores were 25-12, 25-22, 25-19.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota’s senior day win saw a healthy offensive effort for the Coyotes, featuring four hitters with seven kills apiece behind Juhnke’s match-high number. Senior Aimee Adams clocked her seven kills with no errors to hit .500 on the match. Three backrow defenders saw double-digit digs this afternoon, including a match-high 13 digs from senior Lolo Weideman.

North Dakota (12-17, 9-9 Summit) has seven players notched kills on the stat sheet, with Maddy Hornyak and Marissa Stockman each tallying a team-high nine kills. Stockman also put up four blocks while Hornyak had 11 digs.

Turning Point

Set one saw the Coyotes coming out hot, hitting .458 as a squad while holding North Dakota to a negative hitting clip. Set two saw the momentum shift slightly in favor of the Fighting Hawks, as they held the lead until a 17-17 tie. Back-to-back kills from Kylen Sealock gave the Coyotes their first lead of set two at 18-17. North Dakota scored three straight points after that to take a 20-18 lead and force a South Dakota timeout. From there, the Coyotes went on a 7-2 run to take set two. The 2-0 lead shifted the momentum back to the Yotes and they won set three to secure the senior day victory.

Notable

  • Alaina Wolff tallied 10 digs while Juhnke has 12 digs to record her 22nd double-double on the season.
  • Harms’ seven kills were accompanied by five blocks, including one solo block.
  • Madi Woodin dished out 32 assists.

Quotable

“I really feel like Aimee and Lolo stepped up a lot this year. They were not only really good at holding their teammates accountable, but they were really good at trying to get the best out of everybody around them,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “I’m really excited for them to sit back and celebrate with their families and with the team, but their careers aren’t over yet. They have done remarkable things as a group up to this point and we’re excited for next week.”

Up Next

South Dakota heads into the Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 seed next week in Omaha. As the No. 1 seed, the Coyotes earned a first-round bye and will play their first match of the tournament on Friday at 4 p.m. South Dakota will face the winner of the No. 4 Denver vs. No. 5 South Dakota State match.

