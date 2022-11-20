Avera Medical Minute
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program

Huskies ranked 17th and 8-2 in Milbank native’s first year
Milbank native and his staff leading turnaround in first year
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 12:20 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - Getting a job in an FBS Power 5 conference was one thing for Milbank native Kalen DeBoer.

Succeed and revitalizing a dormant Washington Huskies football program was another.

One year into his tenure, mission accomplished.

DeBoer, along with assistants Ryan Grubb and Chuck Morrell who all have ties to the University of Sioux Falls and other programs in South Dakota, have driven the Huskies to an 8-2 record and #17 ranking thus far.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has more from Seattle ahead of their game with Colorado.

