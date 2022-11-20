FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Seasonable temperatures return today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The stretch of cold weather has finally come to an end and we are in for “more normal” temperatures for the foreseeable future.

We’ll have a mainly clear sky through midday then clouds move in from northwest to southeast as a weak boundary tracks through and the warm front moves east. Winds will be out of the south to west wind at 5-20 mph. Highs surge back into the 30s and 40s with the warmer temperatures in southern and southwest South Dakota.

Skies remain partially cloudy tonight with a light westerly wind becoming more northwesterly towards sunrise. Lows fall back into the teens and 20s.

It remains quiet and seasonable Monday and Tuesday will scattered clouds, light winds and highs in the 30s and 40s.

The chance for precipitation that we were tracking the past few days has gone down significantly and it looks like we’ll be mostly dry through the Thanksgiving holiday. A few models still show a chance of light rain showers Wednesday afternoon for northern and central South Dakota and we’ll maintain that in the forecast, but we are dropping precipitation chances for Thursday. Highs range from the upper 30s to lower 50s Wednesday, cooling back into the 30s and low to mid 40s Thursday.

As of now, next weekend is looking pretty good and models are trending warmer as well. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy Friday with partly cloudy skies Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, which will be a little bit above average for late November.

