MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs
Defeat Chester in four sets
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reign of the Warner Monarchs in South Dakota Class B Volleyball will continue for another year.
Warner defeated Chester in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 14-25 & 26-24) to repeat as State B Champions on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, claiming the program’s eighth state title.
The Monarchs (37-2) were led by Kyleigh Schopp’s 22 kills and got 15 more from Kyra Marcuson.
Chester finishes 28-6.
