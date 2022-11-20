MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The reign of the Warner Monarchs in South Dakota Class B Volleyball will continue for another year.

Warner defeated Chester in four sets (25-23, 25-16, 14-25 & 26-24) to repeat as State B Champions on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, claiming the program’s eighth state title.

The Monarchs (37-2) were led by Kyleigh Schopp’s 22 kills and got 15 more from Kyra Marcuson.

Chester finishes 28-6.

