SIX-PEAT COMPLETE! Sioux Falls Christian claims sixth straight State A title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A remarkable run of State A Volleyball Championships for Sioux Falls Christian that began when their current roster was in middle school continued on Saturday night with no signs of stopping any time soon.

The Chargers won their sixth consecutive State A crown over Elkton-Lake Benton in four sets (25-14, 25-20, 23-25 & 25-13) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It is the 12th championship in program history.

Sioux Falls Christian (33-5) got a match-high 31 kills from Ellie Lems, with Sidney Oostra pitching in 14 kills and Taylor Byl adding 12 more.

The Elks (32-4) got ten kills each from Rachael Krog and Andrea Renkly.

