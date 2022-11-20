Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SIX-PEAT COMPLETE! Sioux Falls Christian claims sixth straight State A title

Take down Elkton-Lake Benton in four sets
Defeat Elkton-Lake Benton 3-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A remarkable run of State A Volleyball Championships for Sioux Falls Christian that began when their current roster was in middle school continued on Saturday night with no signs of stopping any time soon.

The Chargers won their sixth consecutive State A crown over Elkton-Lake Benton in four sets (25-14, 25-20, 23-25 & 25-13) at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. It is the 12th championship in program history.

Sioux Falls Christian (33-5) got a match-high 31 kills from Ellie Lems, with Sidney Oostra pitching in 14 kills and Taylor Byl adding 12 more.

The Elks (32-4) got ten kills each from Rachael Krog and Andrea Renkly.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
Brosia bowl Sioux Falls uses the Clover point of sale system, which was hacked last summer
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
File- Nurse
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

Latest News

Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
Coyotes sweep UND in regular season finale
Coyotes sweep UND to enter Summit Volleyball Tournament as top seed
Jackrabbits fall to Lumberjacks in Men's Basketball 93-82
Stephen F. Austin wins “Battle of the Jacks” at South Dakota State
Repeat as state champions
MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs