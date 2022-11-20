TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the State 11AAA Football Championship, Harrisburg High school evened the championship score in 2022-23 thanks to their volleyball team!

After dropping the first set the Tigers would claim the final three against the Cavs (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23) to win a terrific AA State Championship match on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

It’s the fourth state championship for the Tiger program, their third in AA and first since 2017.

Harrisburg’s Gabrielle Zachariasen had a match-high 21 kills. Morissen Samuels knocked down 11 and Karalynn Leach added 10.

Ella Kvernmo led Jefferson with 10 kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

