Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship

Tigers claim fourth title with four set win over Jefferson
Defeat Jefferson 3-1
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after falling to Sioux Falls Jefferson in the State 11AAA Football Championship, Harrisburg High school evened the championship score in 2022-23 thanks to their volleyball team!

After dropping the first set the Tigers would claim the final three against the Cavs (22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23) to win a terrific AA State Championship match on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

It’s the fourth state championship for the Tiger program, their third in AA and first since 2017.

Harrisburg’s Gabrielle Zachariasen had a match-high 21 kills. Morissen Samuels knocked down 11 and Karalynn Leach added 10.

Ella Kvernmo led Jefferson with 10 kills.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amid GOP outrage, The Justice Department says it'll ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the...
What to know if you’ve applied for student loan forgiveness
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man
Brosia bowl Sioux Falls uses the Clover point of sale system, which was hacked last summer
Sioux Falls business fights fraudulent charges after point of sale system supplier hack
File- Nurse
Minnesota nurses oppose Sanford-Fairview merger
Aberdeen police charge three in missing person case

Latest News

Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
Coyotes sweep UND in regular season finale
Coyotes sweep UND to enter Summit Volleyball Tournament as top seed
Jackrabbits fall to Lumberjacks in Men's Basketball 93-82
Stephen F. Austin wins “Battle of the Jacks” at South Dakota State
Sixth straight championship
SIX-PEAT COMPLETE! Sioux Falls Christian claims sixth straight State A title
Repeat as state champions
MONARCHS REIGN CONTINUES! Warner repeats as State B Volleyball champs