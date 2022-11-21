Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2 arrested after Twitter threats to ‘shoot up a synagogue’

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities...
Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown, according to authorities. (Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two men who were arrested at New York’s Penn Station after antisemitic threats were posted on social media represented a real danger.

Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that the threats were not “idle.”

Christopher Brown and Matthew Mahrer were arrested late Friday after threats that authorities linked to Brown.

Both face weapons charges. Brown was also charged with making a terrorist threat.

Police say Brown tweeted that he was going to ask a priest if he should “become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

Messages seeking comment were left with attorneys for the two men.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man

Latest News

Biden hosts the 75th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House. (CNN, POOL)
Pardon this turkey: Holiday season kicks off in DC
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Buy Now, Pay Later apps grew over 1,000% from 2019 to 2021
Buy Now, Pay Later: Experts say ease of payment is convenient, but could overwhelm shoppers during holiday season
Buy now, pay later
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges