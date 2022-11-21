Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship

Bison
Bison(Bryce olsen)
By Matthew Brown
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BADLANDS NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (AP) - Indigenous groups in the U.S. and Canada are leading efforts to restore bison across North America more than a century after European settlers drove the species to near extinction.

Tribes now have a collective 20,000 bison, and that’s been growing steadily along with a desire among many Native Americans to reclaim stewardship of an animal their predecessors lived alongside and depended upon for millennia. The long-term dream for many is to return bison, also known as buffalo, on a scale rivaling the tens of millions that once roamed the continent in thundering herds that shaped the landscape itself.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Defeat Jefferson 3-1
TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship

Latest News

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sam Hofer
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength
Heart of the Artist Event
Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday
Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Temperatures warming up
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) discusses recent political headlines.
Matters of the State: Sen. Thune on Trump & divided Congress; Ballot measure controversy