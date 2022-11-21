Avera Medical Minute
DeBoer’s first year at UW rolling toward big bowl game after big win over Colorado

Huskies are 9-2 following 54-7 throttling of Buffs
Kalen DeBoer's Huskies slam CU 54-7
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - Kalen DeBoer continued to lay a solid foundation for the University of Washington football program in his first year on the job on Saturday night in Seattle as his 17th ranked Huskies dismantled the University of Colorado 54-7 to improve to 9-2 on the season.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden has a look at the game and will have more with Kalen tomorrow in our Athlete of the Week segment!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

