Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One dog died during a garage fire Sunday afternoon in western Sioux Falls.

Metro Communications Dispatch received reports of a garage that was fully engulfed. The first fire rescue unit also confirmed a home and a nearby vehicle were involved.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. Fire crews will remain on the scene for several hours to ensure the fire is completely out.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, one support vehicle, one command vehicle, 18 Firefighters, 1 Battalion Chief, and an Investigator.

The fire is currently under investigation and the home did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on the scene by EMS, Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, MidAmerican Energy, Sioux Falls Animal Control, and the Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind everyone of the importance of having a Fire Escape Plan and working Smoke Detectors throughout your home.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.