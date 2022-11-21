Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Giving Hope Bingo is hosting a mocktail mix-off sobriety event.

On Dec. 9, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can sample some alcohol-free beverages at Giving Hope Bingo, located at 1605 West Burnside St.. The event promotes delicious alcohol-free alternatives to the holiday specialty drinks, and everyone is welcome to stay and play a round of bingo after the mix-off.

