Heart of the Artist Craft Show at the Falls this Saturday

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Saturday 605 Magic Art Bus is hosting the Heart of the Artist Craft Show at Falls Park to benefit Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety. There will be face painting and prizes to win while being able to donate to a great cause.

Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/655541585988676/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22search_results%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark_search%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

