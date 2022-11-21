Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the 11th consecutive season the South Dakota State Football team gathered to watch the FCS Playoff Selection show and, for the second time in three years, the 10-1 Missouri Valley Champion Jackrabbits knew they’d be getting homefield throughout the playoffs.

The only question was whether it would be as the number one seed or number two seed behind the unbeaten Big Sky champ Sacramento State Hornets.

With the seeding being revealed immediately during Sunday morning’s FCS Playoff Selection Show it didn’t take long for the Jacks to find out that the road to Frisco would run through Brookings with SDSU being named the number one overall seed in the playoffs for the second time in three years.

The Rabbits likely were rewarded by the selection committee for playing a tougher FBS game. State lost by four at 7-win Iowa of the Big Ten while the Hornets beat lowly two win Colorado State of the Mountain West.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier even joined the show live to talk about his team and their season.

Getting the number one seed is largely about bragging rights. The most important thing for State is knowing they’ll be at Dana J. Dykhouse throughout the playoffs. The last time that happened they went to the title game.

SDSU gets a bye into the second round. Later on in the show it was revealed that they will face the winner of Saturday’s St. Francis at Delaware game on December 3rd at 2:00 PM.

Here is a look at the full bracket:

South Dakota State the #1 overall seed. All seeds get byes into second round on December 3rd. (Dakota News Now)

Unbeaten Sacramento State is the two seed with NDSU the three on the other side of the bracket. North Dakota was the third and final Missouri Valley Football Conference team to get in, awarded an at-large bid to play at Weber State. Former SDSU offensive coordinator Jason Eck, now the head coach at Idaho, guided his Vandals to a playoff bid as well. They’ll visit Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

In an odd twist there’s potential for South Dakota State to get rematches of recent playoff games if all home teams win out. The Jacks could face Delaware in the second round (defeated them in the 2021 spring semifinals), Holy Cross in the quarterfinals (beat them in the 2021 spring first round) and Montana State in the semifinals (lost at MSU during the 2021 fall semifinals).

The FCS National Title game will be in Frisco, Texas, on Sunday, January 8th at 1:00 PM LIVE on KSFY.

