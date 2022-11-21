Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini to perform in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kenny Chesney and special guest Kelsea Ballerini are set to stop in Sioux Falls as part of their “I Go Back Tour.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. online through Ticketmaster as well as the KELOLAND Box Office.

Chesney’s top songs include “I Lost It,” “Don’t Happen Twice,” “The Tin Man,” and, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” among others. Kelsea Ballerini’s top songs include “Miss Me More,” “Peter Pan,” and “Half Of My Hometown.”

