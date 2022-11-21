Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini to perform in Sioux Falls

Kenny Chesney Tours with Kelsea Ballerini
Kenny Chesney Tours with Kelsea Ballerini(Denny Sanford Premier Center)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Kenny Chesney and special guest Kelsea Ballerini are set to stop in Sioux Falls as part of their “I Go Back Tour.”

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. online through Ticketmaster as well as the KELOLAND Box Office.

Chesney’s top songs include “I Lost It,” “Don’t Happen Twice,” “The Tin Man,” and, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy,” among others. Kelsea Ballerini’s top songs include “Miss Me More,” “Peter Pan,” and “Half Of My Hometown.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
FBI locate body of Simon Deng one month after he was reported missing
FBI locate body of missing Aberdeen man

Latest News

police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
Lifelong friends host benefit
Bison
Bison spread as Native American tribes reclaim stewardship
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Sam Hofer
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength