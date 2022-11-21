Lifelong friends host benefit

Avera Medical Minute
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg.

She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off.

“We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got sick so we kind of knew I was getting sick so they have been with me the whole step of the way,” said Amber Butler, Sioux Falls resident.

Amber then found out that she had an infection in her leg that had a high likelihood of spreading.

She then made the decision to amputate her leg.

Her friends immediately came together to show support by hosting a benefit at Woody’s Pub & Grill.

“There’s a huge group of us girls that grew up together, like ten of us and so they all came together, some of them are from Indiana, Denver, I mean we traveled in to come support our girl,” said Kasey Entwisle, Amber’s friend.

Amber says seeing family and friends show up for her motivates her in this journey.

“It makes me want to recover very quickly because I want to get back out there and be with my people again,” said Butler.

Her friends hoping for the same.

“It’s just so important to support such a great friend she’s a wonderful human being,” said Entwisle.

Amber saying how thankful she is for these friends.

“I did something simple and met people so many years ago and stayed in contact with them and this is the blessing that I get,” said Butler.

Amber and her friends want to thank everyone that attended the benefit for their support.

To donate to Amber, you can you can Venmo @Amber-Butler-139

You can also donate by following the link at

https://www.gofundme.com/f/7rd7vc-ambers-medical-expenses?fbclid=IwAR1hJJY-QLLe8Tb3j31I4R8zCBJq-l4HcVp1XC-5WmE6QPrhCt76EOhKe9A&mibextid=Zxz2cZ

