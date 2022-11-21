Matters of the State: Sen. Thune on Trump & divided Congress; Ballot measure controversy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with Sen. John Thune to discuss recent political headlines, including former President Trump’s announcement to run in 2024, the economy, and working in a divided Congress.

We also take a look at recent comments from Gov. Kristi Noem regarding Republican messaging to young voters as well as Trump’s announcement.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitey joins the program for a closer look at his reporting on the proposed initiated measure to cut food sales tax in South Dakota, and why citizen-driven measures are becoming more popular in the state.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and at 10 a.m. on KOTA.

