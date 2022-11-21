Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Sen. Thune on Trump & divided Congress; Ballot measure controversy

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with Sen. John Thune to discuss recent political headlines, including former President Trump’s announcement to run in 2024, the economy, and working in a divided Congress.

We also take a look at recent comments from Gov. Kristi Noem regarding Republican messaging to young voters as well as Trump’s announcement.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitey joins the program for a closer look at his reporting on the proposed initiated measure to cut food sales tax in South Dakota, and why citizen-driven measures are becoming more popular in the state.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and at 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
Defeat Jefferson 3-1
TIGERS ROAR! Harrisburg claims AA State Volleyball Championship

Latest News

Transgender day of remembrance honors Acey Morrison
Matters of the State: Sen. Thune on Trump & divided Congress; Ballot measure controversy
Ransom Church holds Turkey Giveaway
One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls