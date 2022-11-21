More Sun, Warmer Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions across the region for the rest of our Monday. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s and low 30s in the north to the upper 30s and low 40s in the south. The wind will stay fairly light today. The nice weather looks to continue through the middle of the week, and we should get warmer, too! Highs by Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s across the region!

Just in time for Thanksgiving Day, some cool air will move into the region. That will drop highs into the mid to upper 30s for Thanksgiving. It looks like we should stay dry across our region. In fact, if you’re doing any traveling later this week, it looks like smooth sailing for the most part! You may run into a few showers and flurries over by the Twin Cities, otherwise, I see no travel headaches later this week! And we should start to warm back up with highs in the 40s again Friday.

This weekend is looking nice with partly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid 40s for most of us. Looking ahead to next week, it looks like cooler air will push back into the region and it may bring a few flurries and light snow showers along with it.

