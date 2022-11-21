Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man driving with a female acquaintance and threatened him with a knife before taking his car.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when they stopped in a southeast Sioux Falls, another male suspect approached the car and threatened the victim with a knife. The two suspects drove away in the victim’s car. The victim was not injured

The female suspect, Jesse Grey Owl, 29, from Sioux Falls, has been located and charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Police are still looking for the male suspect.

