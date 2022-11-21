Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man charged for kidnapping & threatening roommate

Arriving officers found suspect Mario Lopez who, according to court documents, has since been charged with two counts of Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Assault.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges for threatening his roommate in central Sioux Falls.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department report, on Nov. 17, around 11:20 p.m., a suspect grew upset with his roommate and threatened him with a knife. The suspect then forced his roommate to leave the apartment and, again, threatened him with a knife. The suspect then left to go to the store, and the victim called the police.

Arriving officers found suspect Mario Lopez who, according to court documents, has since been charged with two counts of Kidnapping 2nd Degree, Aggravated Assault, and Simple Assault.

