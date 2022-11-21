SafeWise: Brookings ranked among ‘50 safest college towns’ for 2022

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings is one of the top 50 safest college towns in America, according to home safety and security firm SafeWise.

South Dakota State University comes in at No. 33 and is the only South Dakota college town on the list.

“Campus and community safety is paramount to everything we do at South Dakota State University, and the great partnership we have with the city of Brookings is evident by this ranking,” said David Overby, vice president for technology and security at SDSU. “It is important, however, for people to understand that safety extends beyond just our law enforcement agencies. The education provided to our students and community members is critical in creating a safe environment.”

Brookings moved up to No. 33 from its 2021 ranking of 68.

“Brookings community leaders strive to provide a high quality of life for our residents, including SDSU students,” Brookings Mayor Oepke Niemeyer said. “Safety is a key factor in the quality of life. As a city, we are committed to community policing and ensuring our police department has the training and tools it needs to provide excellent public safety. We value our collaboration with the University Police Department and other campus and community organizations that help make Brookings a safe and inviting place to visit, live and attend college.”

The ranking criteria and process

To identify its top 50 safest college towns for 2022, SafeWise analyzed the most recent crime report statistics and population data from the FBI for each city that met its criteria. To be in the running, cities need to exceed a population of 15,000 residents and be home to an accredited college that offers four-year degrees.

SafeWise excluded for-profit institutions, technical and vocational schools, schools that offer only two-year degrees, and those with fewer than 2,000 students enrolled annually.

To rank each city, 50% of the score was determined by the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people, and 50% of the score was determined by the number of property crimes per 1,000 people.

The full list of the 2022 rankings can be found at SafeWise.Com.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.