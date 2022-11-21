Avera Medical Minute
District attorney: 1 dead, 16 injured after SUV crashes into Apple store in Massachusetts

A vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — One person has died and 16 others are injured after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, according to the district attorney.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS ALERT. The previous AP story follows below:

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

