Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery senior overcoming obstacles while showing strength

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sam Hofer challenges himself academically at Bridgewater-Emery High School by taking 15 college credits and being a mentor at the school.

“It’s been instilled in me through my parents, working as hard as you can. If you have a good work ethic that will take you really far in life,” said Sam.

With a 4.0 GPA, Sam is involved in track, student council, journalism, and the National Honor Society.

“The teachers here really want what’s best for you and push you in the classroom. You might not always appreciate it right away by them pushing you to do the work, but in the end, it will pay off and you will appreciate it later on,” said Sam.

Sam has shown resilience from a challenging start to his senior year as the starting quarterback.

He broke his tibia and fibula in the second game of the season.

“It was tough right away, but I just accepted it. There are certain things you got to accept in life. You just got to move on,” said Sam.

“Sam is a kid that is where he is today because of his heart. He has probably been one of the hardest-working athletes I have ever worked with. He gives every day in the summer, gives every day during the school year. He’s not afraid to hit the weights at 5:30 am in the morning, and again later at night. Watching him go down with a season-ending injury was definitely heartbreaking,” said Bridgewater-Emery High School Principal Christena Schultz.

Instead of dwelling, he bounced back and demonstrated strength by progressing in his recovery and is pursuing basketball this winter.

“He’s just a kid that’s not going to quit until he’s where he wants to be,” said Schultz.

Sam will receive a $250 scholarship from Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

