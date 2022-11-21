Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington Pavilion hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 25

Washington Pavilion Christmas
Washington Pavilion Christmas(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is inviting the community to attend the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25.

This year’s Christmas tree is 45 feet tall and will sit outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Everyone can enjoy the live band, The 1270′s, which will be playing holiday music starting at 5:45 p.m. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available, thanks to a sponsorship from HyVee. Special guests will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith are expected to make remarks.

“The tree lighting ceremony at the Pavilion has quickly become an incredible holiday tradition in our downtown. I’m particularly excited this year to have several kids and families from Whittier Middle School there to flip the switch and kick off the holiday season,” says Mayor TenHaken.

Attendees are also invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pet dies in house fire in western Sioux Falls
Pet dies in garage fire in western Sioux Falls
10-1 Jackrabbits react to getting homefield throughout the postseason
Jackrabbits get top seed in FCS Playoffs
police lights
Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls
Washington Huskies head football coach
DeBoer & his former USF assistants relish in revitalizing Washington football program
An airline passenger was detained and arrested after allegedly charging cockpit door after a...
Airline passenger arrested, accused of storming the cockpit

Latest News

Castlewood's mobile classroom units are finally ready for use, and all classes have made the...
Castlewood school district moves into mobile classrooms
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
WNAX: Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Yankton murder case
Rapid City police are looking for Dustin Way, 30; and Colten Triebwasser, 26, both of Rapid...
A man is shot and killed in a North Rapid home Sunday night
Mock-tails
Giving Hope Bingo to host sobriety event