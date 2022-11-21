Washington Pavilion hosts Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Nov. 25

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is inviting the community to attend the 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25.

This year’s Christmas tree is 45 feet tall and will sit outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Avenue. Everyone can enjoy the live band, The 1270′s, which will be playing holiday music starting at 5:45 p.m. Free cookies and hot cocoa will be available, thanks to a sponsorship from HyVee. Special guests will help light up Sioux Falls’ largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET, at 6:25 p.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Washington Pavilion President and CEO Darrin Smith are expected to make remarks.

“The tree lighting ceremony at the Pavilion has quickly become an incredible holiday tradition in our downtown. I’m particularly excited this year to have several kids and families from Whittier Middle School there to flip the switch and kick off the holiday season,” says Mayor TenHaken.

Attendees are also invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The tree will be on display from dusk to dawn through the end of December. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

