WNAX: Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Yankton murder case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX, a man accused of killing a Yankton woman has pled not guilty.

WNAX says Trevor Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and another felony count in connection to 26-year-old Jade Rembold’s death on Nov. 6.

The state will decide by early January on pursuing the death penalty. Harrison’s next court appearance will be on Feb. 24.

