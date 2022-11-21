Avera Medical Minute
WNAX: Man pleads ‘not guilty’ in Yankton murder case

High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.(file)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to WNAX, a man accused of killing a Yankton woman has pled not guilty.

WNAX says Trevor Harrison pled not guilty to charges of first- and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and another felony count in connection to 26-year-old Jade Rembold’s death on Nov. 6.

The state will decide by early January on pursuing the death penalty. Harrison’s next court appearance will be on Feb. 24.

