Aberdeen Police: 23-year-old charged in marijuana bust

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook post, an investigation into local marijuana distribution led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

The post says officers seized 10 lbs of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun, and $3,300 in cash. The suspect has been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute More Than One Pound of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers emphasized that the recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in South Dakota.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.