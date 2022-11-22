Avera Medical Minute
Aberdeen Police: 23-year-old charged in marijuana bust

Aberdeen Drug Bust
Aberdeen Drug Bust(Aberdeen Police Department)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s Facebook post, an investigation into local marijuana distribution led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

The post says officers seized 10 lbs of marijuana, 65 marijuana cartridges, a handgun, and $3,300 in cash. The suspect has been charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute More Than One Pound of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Keeping a Place for the Use or Sale of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers emphasized that the recreational use of marijuana is still illegal in South Dakota.

