Avera Medical Minute: Stroke survivor credits quick reaction to rapid recovery

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minutes count when it comes to seeking treatment for a stroke.

Patty Bucklin knows that firsthand.

She had a stroke a little more than five weeks ago; the result of a blood clot.

Her husband was able to get her the help she needed, but he was only there by luck.

More on stroke recovery can be found at www.Avera.com/MedicalMinute

