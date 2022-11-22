Avera Medical Minute
BPD: 27-year-old creates & uses counterfeit bills

Counterfeit Bill
Counterfeit Bill(KWCH)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings Police Department press release, a 27-year-old man has been accused of creating counterfeit bills and using them at local businesses over the past several weeks.

With the assistance of observant citizens, the Brookings Police Department identified the suspect as 27-year-old Julian Huffman, who had an arrest warrant for a federal probation violation for accessory to bank robbery in Nebraska.

On Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, Huffman ran as officers tried to approach him as he was leaving his southwest Brookings residence. Officers found him a short while later and discovered he had methamphetamine and an altered check on him. The US Secret Service assisted with the investigation. During the interrogation, Huffman admitted to counterfeiting and passing approximately thirty $20 bills in Brookings and Volga. A search warrant was conducted at his residence, and officers found counterfeit money and manufacturing supplies.

Huffman was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of an Altered Check, and his outstanding federal arrest warrant. The US Secret Service will present the case to the US Attorney’s office for federal charges of making and passing counterfeit bills. So far, officers have recovered twenty-eight counterfeit $20 bills.

