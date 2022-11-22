Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility.

The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.

The business owners kept their projected growth in mind with the ground-breaking project, choosing a location they knew they could expand in the future.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.